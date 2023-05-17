News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh St James Quarter restaurants: We review Duck & Waffle's theatrical new set menu

First look at what’s to offer at the Duck and Waffle in St James Quarter with their all new set menu dining experience.

By Annabelle Gauntlett
Published 17th May 2023, 16:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:53 BST

The Duck and Waffle in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter has launched an all-new set menu, so I went along for an exclusive taste test of what it had to offer.

This new dining experience features a multi-course selection of the restaurant's new and signature favourites, perfect for lunch, pre-theatre dining or Sunday supper. Entering the restaurant is an unmatched experience, as I was transported to what felt like the futuristic scenes of Tokyo or Times Square.

There are a choice of private dining areas, including one that’s topped by a feathered pelmet, however the majority of the tables are open plan and have views of chef stations. Immediately I was most drawn to the exotic screens that wrapped around pillars creating an atmospheric virtual environment . In the midst of the organised chaos, they feature interactive virtual graphics showing kaleidoscopic videos of red wine, coffee beans and flames.

EEN reporter Annabelle Gauntlett tries the new menu at Duck & Waffle, St James QuarterEEN reporter Annabelle Gauntlett tries the new menu at Duck & Waffle, St James Quarter
The venue provides a vibrant ambience by creating a theatrical experience with fluorescent neon colours and walkways that felt like a movie set. A beautiful open plan bar is situated in the back centre of the restaurant, as professional mixologists created a range of classic favourites, from French Martinis to Negronis.

I tried a selection of dishes from the three course menu, including their Atlantic prawn roll, roasted sea bass fillet and baked cheesecake. From start to finish, the portion sizes were manageable and the food was deliciously fresh, with appropriate breaks between courses. The showstopper dish was the restaurant's signature duck and waffle that accompanied crispy leg confit, fried duck egg and mustard maple syrup. The succulent duck melted off the bone with a unique combination of tastes that was exquisite.

For those with a sweet tooth, the cranachan waffle was the perfect end to the meal. With the smooth whisky cream embedded in with the bitter sweet raspberry sorbet and honey oats between two golden waffles was delightful. The new set menu is available every Monday to Friday from 11:30am to 5pm, and on Sundays from 5pm to 11pm, and priced at £23 for two and £28 for three courses.

Edinburgh's Duck and Waffle all new set menu.Edinburgh's Duck and Waffle all new set menu.
Baked cheesecake with McVitie’s biscuit crust, red fruit coulis.Baked cheesecake with McVitie’s biscuit crust, red fruit coulis.
