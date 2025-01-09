Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Edinburgh’s best-loved neighbourhood restaurants is to close its doors, with another well-known cafe opening in its place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Honeycomb & Co, an award-winning modern eatery in Bruntsfield, will shut for good on Sunday, January 19, with owner Ian D’Annunzio-Green retiring from retail hospitality at the same time. The venue will then re-open as Pantry Edinburgh, run by Peter & Steph Borgen-Nielsen.

All Honeycomb & Co staff will transfer to the new business and will continue their employment under the new ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the news, Mr D’Annunzio-Green said: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved since opening in 2017. The team and I have built a community of loyal regular customers and have supported local businesses, charities and independent suppliers over that time.

“We successfully navigated the Covid lockdowns and so many other challenges familiar to those in the sector, and we will be closing our doors with the business thriving and still operating at its very best.

“Peter and Steph have decades of experience in hospitality and I’m delighted to see our sunny Honeycomb corner re-open as Pantry Edinburgh. My fantastic team of busy bees will make the move to become employees of Pantry and they will be looking forward to welcoming familiar faces back once the doors re-open.

“I’d like to thank our customers, suppliers and partners and of course my wonderful team for their commitment, energy and enthusiasm over the years. I wish Peter and Steffi every success when they take over the reins at 1 Merchiston Place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steph Nielsen, Operations & Growth at Hula Group said: “We are honoured to take over such a cherished part of the community. Ian and his team have created something truly special and we’re excited to continue that legacy as Pantry. At Pantry, we’re all about amazing fresh food and creating spaces where people feel welcome and have a great experience.

“We’re delighted to welcome the Honeycomb & Co team into the Pantry family and look forward to working with them to bring our signature brunch and coffee experience to Bruntsfield. To Honeycomb’s loyal customers – we can’t wait to meet you and continue the warm, vibrant atmosphere you love."

Honeycomb & Co will remain open as normal until January 19, with a special menu bringing back some of the eatery’s classic dishes that have become firm favourites with their customers over the years.