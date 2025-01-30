Edinburgh store owner says his 'wee secret is out' as popular business goes up for sale
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Root Down, on Portobello High Street, opened in 2019 and has become popular for its locally sourced, organic produce.
But now owner Robbie James has hopes someone will take on the business as he looks to move on after five years.
In a post on Instagram, he said: “My wee secret is out folks. After five great years it's time for me to move on from Root Down and try something new.
“The business is for sale as a going concern and for all our sakes I really hope someone snaps it up – we've got fantastic loyal customers, some amazing local suppliers and a proper business that has been in profit from day one.
“It's a brilliant opportunity for the right person (or persons) to take the helm and move things forward. It was a hard decision to make but when it's time its time – life is short and all you can do is embrace the changes when they come."
Robbie added: “If anyone has a serious interest and wants to find out more, then in the first instance email info@rootsdown or look at Dalstons Edinburgh Business site. For now, it's business as usual.”
Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox
Click here to sign up www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/newsletter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.