Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular greengrocers in Edinburgh has gone up for sale after its owner said he wants to “try something new”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Root Down, on Portobello High Street, opened in 2019 and has become popular for its locally sourced, organic produce.

But now owner Robbie James has hopes someone will take on the business as he looks to move on after five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on Instagram, he said: “My wee secret is out folks. After five great years it's time for me to move on from Root Down and try something new.

“The business is for sale as a going concern and for all our sakes I really hope someone snaps it up – we've got fantastic loyal customers, some amazing local suppliers and a proper business that has been in profit from day one.

“It's a brilliant opportunity for the right person (or persons) to take the helm and move things forward. It was a hard decision to make but when it's time its time – life is short and all you can do is embrace the changes when they come."

Robbie added: “If anyone has a serious interest and wants to find out more, then in the first instance email info@rootsdown or look at Dalstons Edinburgh Business site. For now, it's business as usual.”

Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox

Click here to sign up www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/newsletter