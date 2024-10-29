A picturesque Edinburgh neighbourhood has been named among the most ‘Instagrammable’ locations in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after a new study by hotel chain Premier Inn analysed Instagram hashtag data of 1,066 locations around the world, to reveal which are the most Instagram-famous spots that should be on everyone's travel bucket list.

According to Instagram hashtag data, Dubai Mall is the world’s top Instagram landmark, with more than 7,237,343 posts found under the associated hashtag on the platform. The world’s largest destination for shopping, entertainment and leisure – with more than 12,100,000 square feet to explore – the Dubai Mall is much more than just a shopping centre. The Human Waterfall, a waterfall at the mall reaching 24 metres in height, is a particular favourite of travellers looking for a like-worthy social media snap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rivalling traditional sights like the London Eye and Big Ben for social media attention, Neal's Yard in London claimed the top spot as the UK's most Insta-worthy landmark, with an impressive 183,907 posts. The colourful courtyard tucked away in the heart of Covent Garden has cameras pointed towards its vibrant buildings and eclectic mix of cafes and shops.

Sheffield's Kelham Island ranked second, with 93,691 hashtags. Once an industrial hub, Kelham Island is now a trendy neighbourhood after undergoing a remarkable transformation. It’s become a hotspot for artisanal food, craft beer, and creative businesses taking over repurposed factories – all of which make for some stunning Insta pics.

Edinburgh's Dean Village, an area along the Water of Leith that’s steeped in history, completed the top three. Between well-preserved 19th-century stone buildings and a tranquil riverside atmosphere – a stark contrast to the bustle of the Capital – it is a favourite among photographers. Located just five minutes from Princes Street, Dean Village was the centre of a successful grain milling area for more than 800 years – and today it is one of the most desirable postcodes in the whole of the city.

Back to the Big Smoke, London's Leake Street Tunnel, also known as the "Graffiti Tunnel," joined the top five in fourth position with 74,829 hashtags. An ever-changing canvas of street art, the tunnel near Waterloo Station is an urban canvas and one of the UK's most Instagram-worthy destinations. The capital’s spectacular Sky Garden at the top of the Walkie Talkie skyscraper completes the top five, with 74,297 hashtags, thanks to its unique view across the city and lush planted garden.

You can view the full list here www.premierinn.com/gb/en/news/2024/instagram-landmarks.html