A much-loved Edinburgh bookshop and cafe has been put up for sale.

Tills & Company opened on Portobello High Street in 2023, and is well-loved by residents and visitors to the seaside suburb. But the venue has now gone on the market for £69,000, with the business name not part of the sale.

Situated just a short walk from the beach, the sister shop of Newington favourite Tills Bookshop sells second-hand books as well as coffee and cakes from its specialty coffee shop. It also hosts community events and has seating for 26 customers.

Residents in Portobello said they will be sad to see Tills & Company close, with one local saying they are “gutted” at the news.

Another local said: “I'm really hoping whoever buys the premises keeps it as a bookshop and cafe. I've loved going there to browse the book and the cafe has a real sense of community, with lots of residents using it as a meeting place.”

A listing for the venue on RightBiz says the sale presents a “rare opportunity” to acquire a “unique coffee shop combined with secondhand bookshop” in the centre of a “popular and affluent suburb”.

The advert continues: “Fitted in a very family friendly layout it offers an attractive and comfortable environment for friends and families to meet. In the heart of Portobello and close to the beach it is an ideal location for locals and those on a day out from further afield.

“In 2019, Portobello was voted the best neighbourhood in the UK at the 2020 Urbanism Awards. In 2021, it was considered by a Sunday Times panel to be one of the top eight places to live in Scotland”.

Established in 1985 by Rick and Ann Till, the original Tills Bookshop is one of Edinburgh's oldest surviving second-hand bookshops. Overlooking The Meadows, it has become something of a local institution on the city’s South Side. When Rick and Ann retired, the shop was taken over and renovated in 2019 by Kate and Joshua McNamara.