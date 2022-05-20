Edinburgh student landlords make over half a billion pounds per year, new study reveals

Recent research carried out by CIA Landlords found that Edinburgh student landlords are making an estimated £568,428,420 per year.

This is partly due to the high population of students in the Capital. They account for over 15% of the city's overall population.

Edinburgh is also the fifth most expensive city in the UK for student rental prices. Young adults studying in the city are paying an average of £1,285 per month for accommodation.

While the Scottish Capital may be costly for students, living in Edinburgh is significantly cheaper than living in the UK’s capital city. Students in London are paying an average of £2,565.19 for rent, and according to the study, student landlords renting in the city are making over £2.6 billion a year in revenue.