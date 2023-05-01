A family-run wine bar in Edinburgh will close its doors for the final time, with owners having broken the “heartbreaking news” to customers.

Good Brothers Wine Bar in Dean Street will shut next week, after seven years in business. The Stockbridge bar was first opened in 2016, by brothers Graeme and Rory Sutherland. Since then, the business has been serving up natural wines and bar bites to Edinburgh locals. The owners said: “After 7 wonderful years at our cosy Dean Street address, we at Good Brothers Wine Bar have had to take the very hard decision not to renew our lease with our landlords. So today we have to share the heartbreaking news that we’ll be closing the doors on our beloved Stockbridge bar for the last time on Saturday 13th May.”

However, the brothers have hinted that a replacement venue may be coming to the Capital soon. They wrote: “We’re currently searching for the right site to relocate to and have a few irons in the fire. Watch this space for what will hopefully be Good Brothers Wine 2.0.” Two other Edinburgh venues owned by the Sutherlands – bottle shops Little Rascal and Wine Kraft – will remain open.

