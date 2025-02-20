Furniture chain with giant Edinburgh store announces job cuts amid UK tax hikes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major furniture retailer with a giant outlet in Edinburgh will cut jobs due to “challenges” facing businesses in the sector.

Sterling Furniture group, which has seven stores across Scotland, including a Sterling Home branch at Glenvarigill Plaza Fort Kinnaird, took the decision in response to the upcoming increase to employer national insurance contributions.

The family-run firm employs around 400 staff across the country. It is currently unclear how many roles are at risk, but bosses said they will do "everything possible" to minimise job losses.

The retailer sells a range of quality furniture and homewares including sofas, home accessories and flooring.

A spokesperson for Sterling Furniture said: “In response to challenges in the evolving retail landscape, including the additional tax burden announced in the recent budget, we have been forced to take difficult decisions to safeguard the future of the company.

“Regrettably, after conducting a comprehensive review of our operations and staffing levels, we have determined that restructuring and redundancies are necessary to ensure our long-term viability and success.

“The wellbeing of the affected staff is our main priority, and we fully acknowledge the impact these redundancies will have.

“We will do everything possible to minimise job losses and, where feasible, support employees in exploring alternative roles within the organisation. We are committed to helping them through this process to ensure a smooth transition.”

