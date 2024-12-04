One of Edinburgh's best-loved independent shops has gone up for sale - after nearly 20 years of trading in the city.

Elvis Shakespeare, on Leith Walk, shared the surprise news on social media on Tuesday (December 3).

The legendary store, which sells rare vinyl, CDs and books, is available for £270,000.

In a post on Facebook, owner David Griffin wrote: “Business now for sale for £270,000. Freehold Business plus website. Profitable, 20000 items. Any enquiries please contact David via email or pop into the shop”.

Elvis Shakespeare has been open since May 2005. The shop regularly features on lists of the Capital's best-loved businesses.