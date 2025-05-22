Joy, connection, and celebration at the 2025 BWC Edinburgh Athena Awards for Women in Business

The vibrant business community across Edinburgh, Fife & East Lothian came together on Friday, May 9 at the stunning Ghillie Dhu venue to honour and celebrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs and leaders at the third annual BWC Edinburgh Athena Awards. Far more than just another awards ceremony, the day was a heartfelt celebration of connection, inspiration, and collective joy.

From start to finish, guests were immersed in an atmosphere of genuine appreciation and support, where accomplishments were recognised, stories shared, and community was at the heart of it all.

The event showcased the talent, resilience, determination and leadership of women making a significant impact across the region. Through these awards, BWC Edinburgh continues its mission to inspire a more inclusive and empowering space for women in business, amplifying voices and recognising contributions that often go unacknowledged.

“We believe that when women are celebrated through these Awards, their stories inspire others to dream bigger, always lead from the heart, and rise together. The Athena Awards are a testament to the strength and spirit of all of these inspirational women” said Alvina Menzies, BWC Edinburgh Business Owner

BWC Edinburgh Athena Award Winners 2025

Highlights from the Day:

• Award Winners Announced: Outstanding women entrepreneurs and leaders from Edinburgh, Fife & East Lothian were honoured, with 10 winners and 3 Highly Commended Awards across nine categories, for their dedication, innovation, and impact. All winners are captured on our website page: https://www.bwcedinburgh.co.uk/athena-awards

• Book Launch – From the Heart: The event also formally marked the much-anticipated launch of From the Heart, a Best Selling anthology of inspirational stories and wisdom from eleven heart-centred business owners and leaders, featuring some of the Athena Award Finalists, Edinburgh business women and business leaders from Scotland and beyond. All proceeds from the sale of this book will be used to support the next generation of leaders through BWC Edinburgh, Futures Group - a membership platform for 16-25 year olds to connect, be inspired and thrive together.

• Giving Back: In the spirit of community, the event also raised an incredible £1,010 in support of House of Hope Scotland and the Simon Community, two charities doing vital work supporting those in need across Edinburgh and beyond.

'From The Heart' Book Authors

The BWC Edinburgh Athena Awards 2025 was a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when women come together, not just to celebrate success, but to support each other, lift one another up and create lasting, impactful change.

Winner Group - Left to Right

Rising Star: Ruth Micallef - Eating Disorders Edinburgh

Women in 3rd Sector: Fiona Williamson - Simon Community Scotland

BWC Edinburgh Athena Award Winners

Women in PR, Marketing & Communications: Kirsty Wheatley - MAAI Marketing & Digital

Inspirational Woman of the Year: Lisa Fleming - House of Hope Scotland

Hospitality, Food, Drink & Tourism: Sarah Martin - Temptations Bakery

Health, Wellbeing & Lifestyle: Jayne McGhie & Jamie Craig-Gentles — Wild Scottish Sauna

Hair, Beauty & Fashion: Debz Breen - Wilde Mode Ltd

Hospitality, Food, Drink & Tourism: Beryl Preuschmann - TRIPOrganiser Limited

Women in Business Support & Consultancy: Aileen Boyle - Fortro Ltd

Women in Legal & Propert: Leah Bryce - Leah Bryce Property Sourcing Ltd

Photo Credit: Jacqui Houston, Brand Vision Hub