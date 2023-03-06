It has taken over The Law Practice, the latest in a series of recent deals both north and south of the Border that it says has seen it rapidly expand into new geographies and markets, now boasting offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, East Lothian, Dundee, and Lincoln.

The Law Practice’s owner Lesley McKnight and team will join Gilson Gray at its Blenheim Place offices, bringing further private client, property and estate agency expertise. The acquisition will see a new estate agency department added to the firm’s offering in the city and surrounding areas, complementing its property services arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm being acquired was established in 2005, and Ms McKnight, who specialises in private client services and previously held roles with Ledingham Chalmers and Brodies, took over as its principal solicitor in 2018.

From left: Calum Crighton, Lesley McKnight, and Richard Shepherd. Picture: contributed.

Glen Gilson, chair and managing partner of Gilson Gray, said: “The Law Practice is well known in Aberdeen and is a fitting addition to our operation. While many firms have chosen to reduce their footprint in the city, we are committed to servicing the business community and wider client base, with plans for further expansion to come.

“Since launching in 2014 Gilson Gray has built up a reputation for disruption in the legal market and has grown at record rates. We are one of the few independent Scottish firms of scale left in the market, bucking trends with continuous growth and acquisitions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad