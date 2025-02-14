The Starbucks team celebrated the opening of its new 3,200 sq ft, state-of-the-art 90-seater store in West Lothian this week.

The Centre, Livingston, is the site of the latest branch of the popular coffee chain, with lots of lucky shoppers gifted limited edition colour changing reusable cups to mark the milestone.

The team at the new Starbucks at the Centre, Livingston. | Greg Macvean Photography

The opening of Starbucks, which features impressive artwork on the main walls by artists Julie Lai and Marcos Chin, adds to the existing 150 stores and restaurants at The Centre, Livingston.

Patrick Robbertze, centre director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are delighted to welcome Starbucks to The Centre, Livingston which has created a real buzz in the shopping centre with coffee fans. We are very confident it will be a huge success.”

LtoR - Jill D'Souza, area manager at Starbucks, Craig Widdis, store manager and Patrick Robbertze, centre director at The Centre, Livingston. The artwork by local artists can be seen in the background. | Greg Macvean Photography

Additional new openings at The Centre, Livingston over the past 12 months, include Las Iguanas, BeLeaf Juice Bar, Beauty’s Inn, Pop Specs, Buzart, Afro Crest, The Designer Rooms, Loris Parfum, The Watch Lab, Barclays Bank and Elite Smile Dental Clinic.

The owners of the shopping centre, which attracts over 15.4 million shoppers each year, also recently announced exciting plans to expand into the leisure sector with the opening of Hollywood Bowl next year.