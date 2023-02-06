News you can trust since 1873
M&Co: Fashion retailer with shops in Edinburgh and Lothians to close down all stores axing almost 2,000 jobs

M&Co has announced it will be closing down all its stores across Scotland

By Rachel Mackie
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Fashion retailer M&Co will be closing down all of its stores across the UK. The company, which has multiple shops across the Lothians, went into administration last year. It has now announced it hasn’t “received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company's stores or staff to a potential buyer”.

A spokesperson said: “The M&Co 'Brand' has been purchased, but unfortunately this does not include a future for our stores, website or staff. We will trade all of our stores until Easter, and then begin the close down process.”

Almost 2,000 jobs will be axed in this move across the 170 shops in the UK. AK Retail Holdings purchased the brand last Friday (February 3) for an undisclosed sum, though this does not include the physical stores.

