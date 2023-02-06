The budget airline will run a weekly service from Edinburgh Airport to the island of Rhodes. The flights are set to begin in April, just in time for the summer holidays. Ryanair are set to release more details about the new route in the coming weeks.

Edinburgh Airport announced the news to customers on social media, writing: “Ryanair has announced a new weekly route from Edinburgh to Rhodes for the summer season, ideal if you're planning a getaway to this stunning Greek island.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is just one of many new routes introduced by airlines, as the aviation industry recovers from Covid. Last month, Ryanair announced a new twice-weekly route from Edinburgh to Cornwall which will run this summer. The airline also launched cheap flights from the Scottish Capital to Venice in Italy, with some seats priced as cheap as £29.99.

Passengers will now be able to fly direct from Edinburgh Airport to Rhodes in Greece this summer.

Another budget airline, Jet2, has increased flights on sale from Edinburgh Airport to Antalya – a popular holiday destination on Turkey’s Turquoise Coast. Delta Airlines will also run a new daily service this summer, from Edinburgh to the US city of Atlanta.