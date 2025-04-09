Scottish Citylink launches new electric coaches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coach operator Scottish Citylink has introduced two new electric coaches on one of its most popular routes.

The new 53-seat Yutong GTe14 coaches have gone into service on the M92 Service which operates between Edinburgh and Aberdeen, serving Halbeath, Kinross, Dundee and Forfar.

The new vehicles have a range of about 300 miles, with zero tailpipe emissions. Compared to the very latest Euro 6 Low Emission Bus, one electric bus or coach operating for just one year gives a tailpipe emission saving of CO2 60,000 KGS.

One of Scottish Citylink's new vehicles

On board the new coaches are a series of customer-centred features including reclining and side spacing passenger seats with three point seatbelts and footrests, wireless charging, USB and USB-C charging points, fold-down tables, and a camera mirror system. There is also wheelchair access via extra wide centre door and an electric chair lift.

Citylink Managing Director Simone Walsh said: “We’re delighted to be adding these vehicles to our network. Reducing the impact of our operations on the environment has always been a priority for us and we will continue to look for opportunities to reduce our emissions as a business.

“These new vehicles deliver comfort and reliability for our customers and we look forward to welcoming passengers on board in the coming weeks.”

The M92 Service operates up to every hour in each direction and tickets can be booked at www.citylink.co.uk