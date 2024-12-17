Scullion LAW’s Judith Higson celebrated at Women’s Business Club Conference, presents Key Awards

Scullion LAW is excited to announce that Judith Higson, Head of Family Law, was recognised as runner-up for the prestigious Employer of Women Award at the Women’s Business Club Conference and Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This accolade honours organisations that have shown a strong commitment to creating roles for and supporting women in the workplace, thereby promoting a happy and motivated team.

Judith, accompanied by Senior Associate Directors Anna MacKay and Nicola Buchanan, attended the prestigious awards ceremony whereby, Judith had the honour of presenting the Customer Excellence Award and the EDI (Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion) Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the event, Judith shared, “The 2024 Women’s Business Club Conference and Awards was a wonderful day amidst beautiful surroundings with brilliant people. So much knowledge and experience were shared. It was inspiring to be around other women who were uplifting and empowering each other.”

Scullion LAW’s Judith Higson Presents Award at Women’s Business Club Conference

The event was held at the Edinburgh Royal College of Physicians and welcomed nearly 150 delegates from across the country, all eager to learn and celebrate each other’s achievements.

Angela De Souza, Founder and CEO of Women’s Business Club, remarked, “There is nothing quite like celebrating the accomplishments of our businesswomen. The calibre of the entries was extremely high, making the judge’s decision really tough. Although only one woman could win in each category, we feel that every single woman who entered is a winner - she is still standing, she is still determined to succeed, and she still has hope for the future, a winning attitude indeed.”

Tamsin Broster, one of the speakers, added, “The energy of the room was electric, women were connecting, collaborating, and celebrating each other. This was an event that every woman in that room will remember for a long time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top-rated for Family Law in Hamilton, Glasgow and Edinburgh on ReviewSolicitors, Scullion LAW continues to set the standard for legal excellence.

Need the best Family Law representation? Don’t panic. You have more options than you think. For advice on separation, divorce or child maintenance, visit, scullionlaw.com or call on 0141 374 2121.