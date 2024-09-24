The 12 Edinburgh and Lothians Bank of Scotland, RBS and TSB branches set for closure

Major banks say there are far fewer customers who are using in-person services, with more people preferring to use mobile and online banking. As a result, thousands of bank branches across the UK have been shut in recent years, leaving many areas without any local services.
With more banks set to shut their doors in the coming weeks and months, you can scroll through our photo gallery to see if your local branch is affected.
1. 12 Edinburgh and Lothians bank set for closure
Scroll through our gallery to see if your local bank branch is set to close. Photo: Matt Crossick
2. Bank of Scotland, Bathgate, West Lothian
Address: 50 Hopetoun Street, Bathgate. Closing date: June 30, 2025. Photo: Google Street View
3. Bank of Scotland, Bonnyrigg, Midlothian
Address: 24 High Street, Bonnyrigg, Midlothian EH19 2AA. Closing date: October 16, 2024. Photo: Google Street View
4. Bank of Scotland, Edinburgh, Portobello
Address: 153 Portobello High Street, Edinburgh EH15 1AG. Closing date: October 22, 2024. Photo: Google Street View
