The 12 Edinburgh and Lothians Bank of Scotland, RBS and TSB branches set for closure

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 24th Sep 2024, 14:28 BST
Nearly 50 bank branches in Scotland are set to close over the coming months – including 12 in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Major banks say there are far fewer customers who are using in-person services, with more people preferring to use mobile and online banking. As a result, thousands of bank branches across the UK have been shut in recent years, leaving many areas without any local services.

With more banks set to shut their doors in the coming weeks and months, you can scroll through our photo gallery to see if your local branch is affected.

1. 12 Edinburgh and Lothians bank set for closure

Scroll through our gallery to see if your local bank branch is set to close. Photo: Matt Crossick

Address: 50 Hopetoun Street, Bathgate. Closing date: June 30, 2025.

2. Bank of Scotland, Bathgate, West Lothian

Address: 50 Hopetoun Street, Bathgate. Closing date: June 30, 2025. Photo: Google Street View

Address: 24 High Street, Bonnyrigg, Midlothian EH19 2AA. Closing date: October 16, 2024.

3. Bank of Scotland, Bonnyrigg, Midlothian

Address: 24 High Street, Bonnyrigg, Midlothian EH19 2AA. Closing date: October 16, 2024. Photo: Google Street View

Address: 153 Portobello High Street, Edinburgh EH15 1AG. Closing date: October 22, 2024.

4. Bank of Scotland, Edinburgh, Portobello

Address: 153 Portobello High Street, Edinburgh EH15 1AG. Closing date: October 22, 2024. Photo: Google Street View

