A much-loved gift shop in a historic West Lothian town has announced it is to close after 13 years.

A Wee Mindn', on Linlithgow's High Street, will pull down the shutters for the final time on Saturday, March 15.

The store, which takes its name from the old Scots word Mindin’, which means a gift or keepsake given as a reminder of a person or a place, sells retro sweets, Tianguis Jackson silver jewellery, Ness Bags, Just Slate company and more.

Sharing the news of the closure on Facebook, the owners wrote: “There's not an easy way to say this and I could go into detail about how I came to this decision, but ultimately it doesn't change anything, I am closing the shop after 13 years. Our last day of trading will be Saturday 15th March.

“I'd like to say the biggest thank you to each and every one of you who have shopped with us over the years. I can honestly say that I have loved every single day coming to my work and that is because of you. Your support has meant the world to me and without you we wouldn't have made it past day one.

“We need you to know that we have loved being part of this community. The High Street is an incredibly special place and we hope, if you are able, that you support it as much as you can because it's the toughest it's ever been, take it from me!”

While the shop is closing, A Wee Mindn' will still be trading online.

The owners said: “It's not completely over for us. We are not giving up our business, we are just not going to have shop premises. We will still have a presence online with our cards and jewellery and trinket boxes and our handmade cards.. We might pop up at Fairs and Markets etc too. So, watch this space!”

Locals reacted to the news with sadness. One person said in the comments: “so sorry to read this post. Your wee shop was lovely and your choice of merchandise was amazing!”

Another wrote: “Sad to see you go – I buy all my presents in A Wee Mindin' and my sons know to go there for jewellery when they're buying gifts for me.

