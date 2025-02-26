New Edinburgh store from luxury brand loved by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle opens

A luxury handbag brand, which counts Kate Middleton and Megan Markle among its fans, has opened a new store in the heart of Edinburgh.

It is the second location for Strathberry in the Capital, alongside its shop on Multrees Walk, which opened in 2020.

The new store on Victoria Street exudes a contemporary yet heartfelt charm, inviting both visitors and locals to explore Strathberry’s luxury products with an immersive brand experience, surrounded by unique and colourful facades, permeating the historical legacy of the street.

A showcase for more than just product, the Strathberry Lounge is decorated with a selection of curated books, decorative and locally sourced objects, conveying a sense of home and warmth. Leather swatches display the wide range of colour options from the brand and the personalisation area allows for bespoke product, which can be customised with embossing or creative handbag styling with Strathberry’s own silk twill scarves.

With art and inspiring culture, the cornerstones of Strathberry’s design, the store features bespoke wall art, as part of Strathberry’s ongoing collaborations with local Scottish artisans and makers. For the Victoria Street location, Strathberry commissioned local artist Hayley McCrirrick to create artwork inspired by the colourways of Strathberry’s signature styles to give the space a sense of warmth and welcome.

Strathberry was founded by husband-and-wife team Guy and Leeanne Hundleby in 2013 and has gone on to become one of Scotland's best known luxury brands.

As well as the aforementioned royals, Strathberry's products have been worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes.

