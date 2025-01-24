Edinburgh Blank Street: First look inside viral coffee shop ahead of grand opening on Victoria Street

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 24th Jan 2025, 16:52 GMT

Edinburgh is set to welcome its first branch of popular coffee shop Blank Street and we went along for a first look inside ahead of its grand opening.

The brand, which counts big celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Molly Mae Hague among its loyal fans, is set to open its new Victoria Street store on Saturday, January 25.

Blank Street has a range of coffees on offer, as well as cakes, pastries and cookies. But it is perhaps most well-known for its Instagram-famous flavoured matchas.

The opening of the new store comes after many requests from fans to open a branch in the Scottish capital. Another branch is set to open in Princes Street in February, with plans also to open stores in Glasgow later this year.

Take a look through our gallery to have a first look inside the new store before it opens.

Viral coffee shop Blank Street is set to open the doors of its new Victoria Street store on Saturday, January 25.

1. Blank Street

Viral coffee shop Blank Street is set to open the doors of its new Victoria Street store on Saturday, January 25. | National World

Photo Sales
Blank Street offers a range of coffees and flavoured matchas.

2. Blank Street

Blank Street offers a range of coffees and flavoured matchas. | National World

Photo Sales
The new store is located in the India Buildings at the top of Victoria Street.

3. Blank Street

The new store is located in the India Buildings at the top of Victoria Street. | National World

Photo Sales
A range of coffees, pastries and inventive matcha lattes are on offer at Blank Street.

4. Blank Street

A range of coffees, pastries and inventive matcha lattes are on offer at Blank Street. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice