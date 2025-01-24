The brand, which counts big celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Molly Mae Hague among its loyal fans, is set to open its new Victoria Street store on Saturday, January 25.

Blank Street has a range of coffees on offer, as well as cakes, pastries and cookies. But it is perhaps most well-known for its Instagram-famous flavoured matchas.

The opening of the new store comes after many requests from fans to open a branch in the Scottish capital. Another branch is set to open in Princes Street in February, with plans also to open stores in Glasgow later this year.

Take a look through our gallery to have a first look inside the new store before it opens.

