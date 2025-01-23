Edinburgh free coffee giveaway at Blank Street’s pop-up tram stop for two days next week at Princes Street
Coffee company Blank Street is coming to Edinburgh with the Blank Street Express Line, an immersive tram stop pop-up, designed to inject some magic into the mundane.
To add a little spark to a cold daily commute, Blank Street will be offering free drinks to passers-by. Commuters will collect a ticket and choose to try one of two of Blank Street’s fan-favourites – Blueberry Matcha or Daydream Latte.
Commuters will be able to perch in the waiting area of the Princes Street tram stop for a rest or strike their best pose for photos. Every ticket from the tram will be stamped and can be redeemed for a discounted drink at either of the new Edinburgh Blank Street stores on Victoria Street or Princes Street.
The pop-up will be open at the intersection between Princes Street and Castle Street on Saturday, January 25, 8am-6pm, and Sunday, January 26, 10am-6pm. They were due to open on Friday and Saturday, but Friday’s offering has been cancelled due to the strong winds forecast in Edinburgh that day.
Blank Street will open its first Edinburgh store on Victoria Street on January 25 and second on Princes Street in February.
