Cult coffee brand Blank Street is set to open up a new Edinburgh branch early next year – but the exact location is being kept under wraps.

The New York-style coffee shop chain, which is loved by stars including Kendall Jenner, Sabrina Carpenter and Molly-Mae Hague, has opened several venues across the UK recently – and each of them have had customers queuing out the door.

Opening in a Brooklyn diner in 2020, they saw massive success on Tiktok for innovative drinks.

The menu consists of all the regular coffee shop affair – customers can expect all different kinds of coffees alongside iced drinks like strawberries and cream, pistachio lattes, and lemonades.

The highlight of the menu will undoubtedly be their rotating special matcha menu, featuring the likes of the Iced Blueberry Matcha, a White Chocolate Matcha and even a Golden Matcha – featuring turmeric, cinnamon and ginger over oat milk.

A description of the company on its website reads: “When we started Blank Street, we set out to reimagine what a coffee shop could be. Serving a clean, natural, and high quality menu to our customers at affordable prices.

“However brief your coffee ritual, it sets the tone for your day. It’s rituals like these that give us a sense of structure, place, and confidence to take on the world. Rituals matter, and great rituals make your life better. That is why we invest so much time perfecting every detail in our customer experience.”

Blank Street is set to open in Edinburgh on January 25, but the location is still to be confirmed.

In September 2024, the Evening News reported that Blank Street had submitted plans to open a new branch on the site of the former Ernest Jones jewellery shop on the corner of Princes Street and Hanover Street. The chain also applied to open a new branch at India Buildings on Victoria Street. Both plans were approved by the City of Edinburgh Council.