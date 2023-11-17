First look photos of Edinburgh’s gigantic new Starbucks coffee shop on Princes Street

A huge new Starbucks has opened for business on Edinburgh’s iconic Princes Street – and we’ve got some first look photos to share.

The new coffee shop offers customers the full Starbucks experience, alongside some truly incredible views.

Measuring in at 8000sqft, it is the biggest store the chain has opened in the UK in recent years, spread across two floors to accommodate the busy shopping and tourist route. The first floor, where the main seating area will be, offers spectacular views of the Edinburgh Castle and Princes Street Gardens.

The 18th century listed building used to be home to an HSBC Bank and had been vacant since 2021. The redesign and refurbishment carried out by Starbucks not only breathes new life into the building but also pays homage to the rich history and characteristic architecture of Scotland’s capital.

Alex Rayner, vice president and general manager at Starbucks UK, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the local community and those visiting Edinburgh to our new Princes Street store. One of our largest openings in recent years, the design is all centred around highlighting the iconic local landscape, it’s an exciting way to close off the celebrations of our 25th anniversary in the UK.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see inside Edinburgh's newest – and biggest – branch of Starbucks.

1 . Through the keyhole Take a look through our photo gallery to see inside Edinburgh's newest branch of Starbucks. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Listed building The 18th century listed building used to be home to an HSBC Bank and had been vacant since 2021. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Paying homage The redesign and refurbishment carried out by Starbucks not only breathes new life into the building but also pays homage to the rich history and characteristic architecture of Scotland’s capital. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales