Large Edinburgh coffee shop on busy street set to close its doors permanently

A large coffee shop in one of Edinburgh’s most affluent areas is set to close permanently in the new year.

The Costa Coffee branch, on Bruntsfield Place, will shut its doors on February 14, 2024.

The news comes just months after the chain, which has over 2,000 coffee shops around the UK, and more than a dozen in the Capital, closed its outlet in Haddington Place, Leith Walk, during the spring.

The Costa Coffee branch on Bruntsfield Place in Edinburgh will close on February 14, 2024. Photo: Google Street View

The Bruntsfield Place unit is being advertised for lease on NovaLoca at a cost of over £68,500 a year. Chartered surveying firm Sutherland and Brown said: “The premises comprise a prominent corner unit arranged over ground and basement floor levels of a five storey traditional stone built tenement building under pitched and slated roof.

“Bruntsfield is an affluent residential area situated approximately 1.5 miles south of Princes Street. Bruntsfield Place forms a main arterial route into Edinburgh City Centre providing shopping, financial services and licensed premises. It is well served by the public transport system.

“The premises are situated on a prominent corner location in the block bounded by Viewforth Gardens to the north and Viewforth to the south. Other nearby occupiers include Lloyds Pharmacy, Biscuit Ladieswear and a number of local traders.

“We are advised by the local Assessors Department that the subjects are entered in the current valuation roll as follows: Rateable Value £49,600. Offers in excess of £68,500 per annum are invited, exclusive and payable quarterly in advance.The premises are available by way of a new full repairing and insuring lease for a negotiable period of time subject to upper only rent reviews.

“Each party to be responsible for their own legal costs incurred in this transaction with the ingoing tenant being responsible for any Stamp Duty, Land Tax and Registration Dues.

“The subjects enjoy the benefit of a Class three coffee shop use subject to conditions that allow cooking, heating and re-heating operations on the premises which will be restricted to use of two panini grills, toasters and a coffee machine only. Consented operational hours are between 7am and 7pm Monday to Sunday. A full copy of the planning consent is available on request.”