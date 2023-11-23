An Edinburgh street has been named as the best place for independent shops in the UK

It’s the most photographed location in Edinburgh and known to Harry Potter fans as Diagon Alley. Now Victoria Street has been crowned as the UK’s best spot for independent shops.

It comes after research commissioned by American Express Shop Small revealed the top 10 high streets for independent shops in the UK, shining a light on the nation’s small businesses that play such an important role in their local communities.

The research, carried out with retail experts GlobalData, identified the bustling Victoria Street and West Bow in the Capital claimed the No.1 spot, with The Pantiles in Tunbridge Wells and Llandeilo 3 in South Wales completing the top three. Also in the top 10 were Church Street (Hereford), Broadway (Cotswolds), Town Centre 2 (Petworth), High Street (Burford), Magdalene Street (Cambridge), The Lanes (Brighton) and Town Centre 3 (Llandeilo).

Victoria Street in Edinburgh has been crowned as the UK’s best spot for independent shops. Photo: Robert Perry

The top 10 high streets were identified by ranking factors such as the streets with the highest proportion of independent outlets and included other key factors such as variety of business types, number of visitors, and shop occupancy rate.

Dan Edelman at American Express said: “We know how vital independent businesses are to all our communities, so it’s great to once again hero high streets during this crucial trading time through our Shop Small campaign.

“With everything from grocery stores, bespoke gift shops and pet stores, there’s something for everyone, and now is the time for people to step out and support the small local businesses on their doorstep.”

Michelle Ovens, Director of Small Business Saturday, added: “Small businesses are at the heart of communities and play a fundamental role in the spirit and culture of our high streets. They bring innovation, character and charm to our town centres, but also are a critical part of local infrastructure, supporting education, health and mental health.