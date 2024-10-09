Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hotel and takeaway in West Lothian once frequented by superstar Susan Boyle is up for sale.

The Happy Valley Hotel, located on Bathgate Road in Blackburn, is said to be “a central part of the town” and where local hero SuBo honed her singing skills at their karaoke nights before shooting to stardom.

The business, comprises of a large open plan public bar, letting bedrooms on first floor, and an adjoining fully-fitted takeaway is available for a freehold asking price of £425,000.

A listing for the venue on RightBiz describes it as having “a great trading location to capture passing trade as well as to serve the local community.

The adverisement conitnues: “The property is fully detached with accommodation over ground and first floor. The public bar is located on the ground floor, while owners flat/letting accommodation is located on the first floor. The takeaway unit is situated on the ground floor with main entry to the left of the public house entrance.

“The letting accommodation is accessed by a flight of stairs at the rear of the public bar. The stairs lead to a first floor consisting of 6 bedrooms, living room, kitchen and bathroom. The first floor has been historically used for letting, although it can be utilised as a completely private owners flat or smaller owners flat with additional letting bedroom potential.

“The opportunity would represent as an excellent hands-on trading opportunity or alternatively the business could be an excellent let or part letting opportunity for a hands-off owner.”

You can view the full listing on RightBiz.