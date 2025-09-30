The 10 best buildings and landmarks in Edinburgh according to our readers

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 30th Sep 2025, 09:22 BST

Edinburgh is a city bursting at the seams with history and so beautiful and historic buildings can be found around every corner.

It’s no surprise then that when we asked our readers about their favourite places in the Scottish capital, many highlighted buildings and landmarks in the city that they love to visit.

The eclectic list featured football stadiums, music venues and, of course, our city’s iconic castle.

Take a look through our gallery to see our readers’ 10 favourite landmarks and buildings in Edinburgh.

It will come as no surprise that Edinburgh Castle featured on the list of our readers' favourite buildings in Edinburgh. The city's most famous landmark, the castle welcomed almost 2 million visitors last year.

1. Edinburgh Castle

It will come as no surprise that Edinburgh Castle featured on the list of our readers' favourite buildings in Edinburgh. The city's most famous landmark, the castle welcomed almost 2 million visitors last year. | Canva/Getty Images

Many of our readers who support Hibs named Easter Road as their favourite place in Edinburgh. The Leith stadium is the fifth largest stadium in Scotland.

2. Easter Road

Many of our readers who support Hibs named Easter Road as their favourite place in Edinburgh. The Leith stadium is the fifth largest stadium in Scotland. | Mark Scates / SNS Group

And the Hearts fans among our readers unsurprisingly named Tyncastle Park as their favourite place. The stadium is located away up in Gorgie and has been the home of Heart of Midlothian FC since 1886.

3. Tynecastle Park

And the Hearts fans among our readers unsurprisingly named Tyncastle Park as their favourite place. The stadium is located away up in Gorgie and has been the home of Heart of Midlothian FC since 1886. | SNS Group

Readers also named Lauriston Castle as one of their favourite places in Edinburgh. The 16th century tower house and its surrounding gardens are a great place to go to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

4. Lauriston Castle

Readers also named Lauriston Castle as one of their favourite places in Edinburgh. The 16th century tower house and its surrounding gardens are a great place to go to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. | City of Edinburgh Council

