Edinburgh school children raise £1000 from bake sale

By ruth campbell
Contributor
Published 6th Feb 2025, 16:59 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 17:04 BST
Edinburgh school children Jackson Campbell (age 9) and four friends - Harry Dey (9) Freddie Hull (10), Myles Sullivan (10) and Jamie Cugini (9) have raised over £1000 for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation by holding a bake sale near Murrayfield Stadium ahead of the Scotland v Italy six nations match on Saturday, February 1.

Jackson was very keen to hold a bake sale as part of the ‘Me and My World’ section of his Bronze JAS (Join in Award Scheme) through his school. He encouraged his friends also doing the award to join him.

Most Popular

He is the son of John Campbell, owner of local Roseburn tile showroom Collinson Porcelain and Ceramic Tiles and is arguably following the entrepreneurial footsteps of his Dad and Grandfather Peter Campbell (founder).

Over £1000 Raised for Doddie Foundation

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Nearly all sold outplaceholder image
Nearly all sold out

Together the boys got baking and honed their sales patter with the thousands of international visitors passing through Roseburn Street for the rugby match. They are thrilled and delighted to have raised over £1000 through online donations, cash and card sales for the charity set up by the much loved Scot’s rugby legend Doddie Weir.

In June 2017 Doddie revealed he was suffering from Motor Neurone Disease and in November 2017 Doddie launched the charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. The Foundation’s strategic plan has 5 main pillars - research, support, awareness, sustainability and love, fun & hope.

Love, Fun and Hope

Jackson’s grandfather, Collinson’s founder Peter Campbell also battled with MND and so it’s an important charity for Jackson’s family. The Foundation’s pillar of ‘love, fun and hope’ certainly rang true on Saturday among the boys and the fantastic crowds.

Jackson and Jamie with the posterplaceholder image
Jackson and Jamie with the poster

More Information

Just giving page:https://www.justgiving.com/page/amy-dey-8?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=WA

My Name'5 Doddie:https://www.myname5doddie.co.uk

Related topics:EdinburghMotor Neurone Disease
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice