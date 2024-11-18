Local MSP launches Penicuik healthcare survey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Craig Hoy MSP has launched a survey for residents in Penicuik that explores the future of healthcare in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey comes after local GPs and members of the public raised concerns about access to healthcare and the impact to services as a result of a change to the facilities management charges imposed by NHS Lothian on GPs’ surgeries and health centres.

Mr Hoy said: “Rising facility management costs are placing an unsustainable burden on local GPs’, who already face significant local and funding pressures. NHS Lothian are increasing the costs by 100%, which could mean a loss of up to 20% of GP appointments locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is unacceptable given that the Penicuik community is already facing a crisis in healthcare with services over-stretched and NHS waiting lists remaining too long. I want to gather the views of residents to understand their experiences with the current healthcare provision and how aware they are of the challenges facing their local GPs’.”

Craig delivering his survey in Penicuik

Mr Hoy has started hand delivering the survey in Penicuik, but residents can also fill it in online. All the information that residents provide will be used to push the NHS and SNP Scottish Government to act to halt an escalating crisis in local healthcare provision.

He added: “I have written to the Scottish Government and NHS Lothian about the healthcare situation in Penicuik and will continue to fight for residents to ensure they have good access to high quality primary healthcare and are able to access wider services in NHS Lothian.”