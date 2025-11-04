Moreish TV Stars Craig and Debbz Stephens Spotted Dining at The New Edinburgh Popeyes restaurant

The showbiz couple whom are also in Dance Music Group 2Moriesh were seen chatting with members of the public as well as management and taking pictures with staff

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popeyes had their big open day on Monday where several people stood for over 18 hours to win free chicken for a year and when the doors opened little did managenment and staff know that local well known TV and Showbiz Couple Craig and Debbz Stephens would be popping in to pay them a visit and try out the restaurant

The couple were seen chatting with visitors and winners of the free chicken for a year as well as being approached by management where they were seen chatting with the Dance music and TV duo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple were spotted tucking into the famous Popeye signature chicken burgers with spice washed down with unlimited refreshments then they were asked if they would like to try some other food and Craig was on film for socials promoting the regular burger, the Hot and Honey Burger, Cheesecake Ice Cream and an Oreo Milkshake before trying out the food and being handed some merchandise then taking photos with staff

Moreish TV and This Morning Star Craig pictured with Popeyes staff member Mitchell

Local Rachel Moore said 'It's great to be here at the opening but also great to chat with Craig and Debbz they are really lovely and on TV a lot as I just watched them on the movie Christmas in The Highlands on Amazon'

Craig said 'It's was great having some really Popeyes food from Popeyes and meeting the Marketing Team and the staff everyone was really nice and the food was outstandingly fresh and delicious'

Debbz said 'This is how Chicken really should be cooked and it is super tasty so much freshness abd descent chicken so the competition should really be worried as Popeyes do not use frozen food unlike the others and I'm already a fan'

Popeyes at Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird is now open for business.