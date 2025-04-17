New study finds that 1 in 6 Scottish drivers have been involved in a car crash in the past year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data has emerged finding that 1 in 6 Scottish drivers have been involved in a road collision in the past year.

The study provided by Slater and Gordon discovered further insights into road safety in the Scotland region, where 16% of drivers had experienced a car collision in the past year.

Scotland had previously introduced a long-term vision for road safety in 2020 under The Road Safety Framework to 2030. The strategy aims for Scotland to achieve a high safety performance by 2030, thereafter zero fatalities and serious injuries on Scotland roads by 2050.

Whilst the framework has been in place since 2021, the data suggests more is still needed to be done to ensure safe travelling for drivers on Scottish roads.

The findings also elaborated on the likely areas that caused dangerous driving conditions. 36 per cent believed most collisions happen on country roads, followed by motorways at 33 per cent and then city driving at 18 per cent.

Country roads can provide dangerous conditions with blind turns, narrow roads and unexpected hazards contributing to higher risks of collisions. On the other hand, high speeds and dense traffic on motorways and cities raise concerns for safety.

64 per cent of Scotland residents believe speeding is a primary cause of car collisions.

To reach the Road Safety Framework vision for 2030, Slater and Gordon urge people in Scotland do their part in ensuring safer driving practices and travelling. Stuart Cochran, Principal Lawyer and Head of Personal Injury at Slater and Gordon comments “It’s important to understand that everyone has a vital role in improving the safer of our roads.

“Whilst we continue the journey towards zero road fatalities, drivers must be cautious, responsible and confident to reduce the risk of road collisions. In areas which provide more risk such as motorways and country roads, adhere to outlined speed limits, be careful of blind spots and ensure you are mindful of other drivers to reduce dangerous situations.

“A framework like this in place is an important reminder of what we can do as a collaborative effort.”