Poundstretcher to give away £10 vouchers to shoppers in Edinburgh this weekend

Previous Poundstretcher Voucher Winner

Poundstretcher to give away £10 vouchers to shoppers in Northampton this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular discount retailer is giving shoppers a fang-tastic opportunity to win a £10 Poundstretcher voucher every hour its stores in Edinburgh are open on Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26.

The devilishly lucky customers will be selected at random at the tills using the in-store radio. Store colleagues will also be joining in the Halloween-themed fun by dressing up all weekend in a range of boo-tiful outfits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poundstretcher has hundreds of spook-tacular Halloween products in-store right now including its hugely popular 99p Halloween range that features everything from Eyeball Lollies and Zombie Brains through to Glow in the Dark Half Skull Masks and Spooky Gel Window Stickers.

Andy Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Poundstretcher, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back our Mega Halloween Giveaway. It has proved scarily-popular with shoppers when we’ve done it previously and we’re confident it will prove just as popular this coming weekend. We’re committed to delighting our customers and great giveaways such as this enable us to do exactly that and have some fun at the same time.”