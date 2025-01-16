Queensferry pupils gear up for kit car race with help from local housebuilders
Students from Queensferry High School built the DIY vehicle from scratch in just a matter of months, with the aim of racing it against other schools at East Fortune Race Circuit in the spring.
The project was supported by local housebuilders Cala Homes (East) and Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, as well as the Edinburgh Airport Community Fund.
Michael Fong, Developing Young Workers Schools Coordinator at Queensferry High School, said: “The positive impact this project has had on all the pupils involved has been nothing short of incredible.
“It has taught them a range of invaluable skills, which they will be able to take with them throughout the rest of their time at school and into the world of work.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Cala Homes (East), Taylor Wimpey East Scotland and the Edinburgh Airport Community Fund, as well as the Queensferry and District Community Council, for their support with this project.
“The pupils are so excited to have a go at driving the car and getting stuck into time trials before the big race at East Fortune next year!”