Residents at Strachan House car home enjoy a taste of Wimbledon

Residents and staff at Strachan House care home in Blackhall, Edinburgh were at the ready for the start of Wimbledon with delicious strawberries and cream, all washed down with a glass of Pimms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tennis fans at Strachan House were delighted to be able to watch this year’s 138th Championships. Residents and staff got together to watch the matches and celebrated by havingtraditional Wimbledon-inspired strawberries and cream, whipped up by head chef Paul. Residents were able to put their tennis skills to the test with a friendly indoor competition.

Fran Fisher, General Manager at the home, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating the Wimbledon championships today, it is always a firm favourite with our residents. We’re planning on watching as much as we possibly can again this year and enjoying every minute!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident, Katherine commented: “I truly love watching Wimbledon, it is definitely my favourite sporting event. It was great to celebrate with friends here and enjoy the delicious strawberries and cream in true Wimbledon spirit.”

resident enjoys strawberries and cream

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Strachan House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Strachan House provides residential, nursing and dementia care for short breaks and long term stays.