Seeing Edinburgh from Arthur's Seat named top UK experience

Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh

Seeing Edinburgh from the top of Arthur’s Seat has been named among the top trips parents would like to do with their children, as new research by Boundless reveals the ultimate family travel bucket list.

Climbing Arthur’s Seat to witness the stunning views of the Scottish capital ranked at number 15 in the list of global travel experiences and was the top UK experience in the list, with 19 per cent of parents saying they’d like to take their family there.

Visiting Times Square at night came top, with almost half of British parents (44 per cent) naming visiting the iconic Manhattan destination as a trip they’d like to do with their family. This was followed by tucking into a margherita pizza in Naples (32 per cent), travelling on the Orient Express (30 per cent) and seeing the Northern Lights in Reykjavik (27 per cent).

Researchers polled 2,000 British parents to find out the best travel experiences they'd love to do with their children, revealing a host of diverse options, from experiencing the thrills at Disneyland Paris (25 per cent) to discovering the ancient Roman world of Pompeii (24 per cent), through to swimming in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia (22 per cent) and spotting animals on safari in South Africa (21 per cent).

Other holiday experiences that parents would like their little ones to enjoy include eating deep dish pizza in Chicago (19 per cent), trekking along Hadrian’s Wall (18 per cent), celebrating the day of the dead in Mexico (17 per cent), exploring the lost city of Petra in Jordan (17 per cent), learning about art at Amsterdam's Van Gogh museum (15 per cent) and surfing lessons in Newquay (14 per cent).

The research, commissioned by Boundless, also found that almost eight in ten (78 per cent) mum and dads believe travel helps to broaden children’s horizons and helps them learn about different cultures (77 per cent).

71 per cent go a step further and say that exploring the world together helps give children more confidence in later life.

39 per cent are travelling more with their children now compared to three years ago, so much so that two thirds (64 per cent) say their children travel more than they did when they were their age.

On average families are planning five holidays this year.

In contrast, a third (35 per cent) are travelling less because it is too expensive (64 per cent), they have too many commitments at home (17 per cent), they can’t take the time off work (10 per cent), or they prefer to stay at home (eight per cent).

Two thirds (66 per cent) wish they could travel more with their children, with 64 per cent admitting they are currently working their way through a family ‘bucket list’.

More than half (53 per cent) of the parents surveyed think that the best way to make family memories is through travel, with one in two (50 per cent) admitting that lots of their favourite childhood memories are from family holidays.

96 per cent hope that family holidays will inspire their children to take their own kids away when they grow up.

A WHOPPING 91 per cent think that fantastic family holidays needn’t have to cost a fortune with 94 per cent agreeing that a staycation can be just as fun as a holiday abroad.

Two thirds (63 per cent) would love to explore and travel in the UK more.

THE ULTIMATE FAMILY TRAVEL EXPERIENCES, ACCORDING TO BRITISH PARENTS*

See Times Square at night, New York – 44% Eat margherita pizza in Naples, Italy – 32% Go on the Orient Express – 30% See the Northern Lights in Reykjavik – 27% Go up the Empire State Building in New York – 25% Go on rides at Disneyland Paris – 25% Visit Pompeii – 24% Swim in the crystal-clear lagoons of the Maldives – 23% Explore the Valley of the Kings in Egypt – 23% Swim the Great Barrier Reef in Australia – 22% Go on safari in South Africa – 21% See Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 20% Eat deep dish pizza in Chicago – 19% Go whale watching in Iceland – 19% See Edinburgh from the top of Arthur’s Seat – 19% See the Colosseum in Rome – 19% Trek along Hadrian’s Wall – 18% Celebrate the Day of the Dead in Mexico – 17% Island hop in Greece – 17% See the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, Rome – 17% Get a selfie under the Eiffel Tower in Paris – 17% Explore the Grand Canyon in Arizona – 17% Drive Route 66 across America – 17% Eat Pastel de Nata in Lisbon, Portugal – 17% Visit the Lost City of Petra in Jordan – 17% Visit Lapland and go on a husky sleigh ride – 16% Learn about art at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam – 15% Visit the Parthenon in Athens – 14% See the Mona Lisa at the Louvre, Paris – 14% Take surfing lessons in Newquay, Cornwall – 14% Take a picture ‘holding up’ the Leaning Tower of Pisa – 14% Eat street food in Bangkok, Thailand – 14% Stroll down the Hollywood Walk of Fame – 13% Tour the Lord of the Rings set in New Zealand – 13% Snorkelling in Egypt – 13% Visit the White House in Washington DC – 13% Learn to surf in Hawaii – 12% Watch ‘Old Faithful’ blow in Yellowstone National Park, USA – 12% Take a gondola ride in Venice – 11% Visit the Taj Mahal in India – 11%

*This research of 2,000 parents was commissioned by Boundless and conducted by Perspectus Global in May 2025.