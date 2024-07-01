Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anastacia hopes you’ve not run “Outta Love” for her upcoming UK tour

Pop superstar Anastacia has announced the UK leg of her “Not That Kind” tour for 2025!

The “I’m Outta Love” singer is set to tour Europe to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut album, “Not That Kind,” with dates scheduled for Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and a hallowed performance at London’s Palladium to end her UK performances with.

Speaking about the European tour dates in a missive sent by Live Nation, Anastacia revealed: “I am beyond excited to be on the road again in Europe and blessed to get to come and perform in so many gorgeous places to my very special family.”

“I didn’t get to do a tour for my first album which makes this all the more special. I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since ‘Not That Kind’, we will be sure to celebrate in true Anastacia style. It’ll be one big anniversary party. I can’t wait to see you all there!”

The pop star’s debut album helped her breakthrough into the UK music scene upon its release in October 2000, with the lead single “I’m Outta Love” peaking at number four in the UK singles chart upon release, while the album peaked at the second position on the UK album charts, starting a run of four album release all peaking inside the top 10.

Where is Anastacia performing in the United Kingdom?

Anastacia is set to tour the UK in 2025 to celebrate 25 years since the release of her debut album, “Not That Kind” (Photo by Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images for the Global Gift Gala) | Getty Images for the Global Gift

Anastacia will be performing at the following locations on the following dates:

When and where can I get tickets to see Anastacia on her UK tour?

Presale access

Those with access to O2 Priority will be the first to have access to tickets to see Anastacia on her UK tour in 2025, with presales taking place from July 3 2024 at 10am, followed by Live Nation presales occurring a day later on July 4 2024 at 10am.

Both of those presales windows are set to close on Friday July 5 at 9am.

General ticket sales

For those who may not have access to presale tickets, general ticket sales for Anastacia’s UK tour will go on sale on Friday July 5 2024 at 10am through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom.

What could Anastacia perform on her UK tour?

Several of Anastacia’s recent performances have involved a symphony orchestra, so we’re going back to her last UK appearances to look at what she performed.

On June 21 2023 during her set at Standon Calling, the pop star performed the following set (Credit: Setlist.FM)

Not That Kind

Freak of Nature

Paid My Dues

Sick and Tired

Best Days (Die Toten Hosen cover)

Everything Burns

Sweet Child o' Mine (Guns N’ Roses cover)

Why'd You Lie to Me

One Day in Your Life

I'm Outta Love

Left Outside Alone