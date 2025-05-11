14 Scottish universities ranked highest to lowest for ‘student satisfaction’ in 2025

Each year, the Complete University Guide’s university league tables and rankings serve as a guide for those entering into higher education.
The website’s 2025 league tables rank the UK’s best universities from best to worst – and we've studied the data to put together our own list of Scotland’s 14 universities.
These league tables are essential for students, as they help them to make informed decisions over which university to attend, based on a number of factors – including entry standards, student satisfaction, graduate prospects, and plenty more besides.
Scroll through our photo gallery to see how 14 Scottish universities compare against each other, according to the Complete University Guide league table for 2025.