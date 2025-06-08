And for hundreds of young people across Edinburgh, the end of June will also mark a milestone moment in their lives as they say goodbye to primary school and prepare to move up to secondary school in August.

To mark the special occasion, the Edinburgh Evening News has visited schools across the city to capture Primary 7 class photos and pupils’ final days in primary school.

Take a look through the first of our Primary 7 Yearbook galleries below and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1 . P7 Yearbook 2025 Abbeyhill Primary School | National World Photo Sales

2 . P7 Yearbook 2025 Balgreen Primary School | National World Photo Sales