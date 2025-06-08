19 brilliant class photos as Edinburgh pupils prepare to say goodbye to primary school

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 8th Jun 2025, 14:12 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2025, 14:12 BST

We are already one week into June and that means that there are just a few weeks left until pupils say goodbye to school and enjoy six weeks of summer holidays.

And for hundreds of young people across Edinburgh, the end of June will also mark a milestone moment in their lives as they say goodbye to primary school and prepare to move up to secondary school in August.

To mark the special occasion, the Edinburgh Evening News has visited schools across the city to capture Primary 7 class photos and pupils’ final days in primary school.

Take a look through the first of our Primary 7 Yearbook galleries below and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

Abbeyhill Primary School

Balgreen Primary School

