An Edinburgh family has been ‘left with nothing’ after a huge blaze ripped through their flat while they were on holiday.

Hannah Bennett was on holiday with her two sons when she was told the devastating news that she longer had a place to come home to after her flat in Cables Wynd House, Leith, had been involved in a fire.

No one was injured in the blaze, which broke out shortly before 11pm on Friday, June 6, but the flames engulfed two flats and left several others badly damaged. Police Scotland said they evacuated residents as a precaution and all but two households had been able to return to their homes.

A fundraiser has now been launched to help Hannah’s family rebuild their lives following the fire. Sheri Ulich, a fellow resident in the building, has set up a GoFundMe page and is asking members of the public to ‘please give what you can’.

More than £1,000 has been raised in the 20 hours since the page was set up, and Sheri has set a target of raising £3,000 for the young family.

An Edinburgh family has been 'left with nothing' after a huge blaze ripped through their flat while they were on holiday. | Third party

She said: “On June 6, a horrific fire broke out in a flat at Cables Wynd House. The blaze completely destroyed one home and left the family next door - including two young children - with nothing.

“Their home is now uninhabitable and they’ll be displaced for at least six months. This wasn’t their fault. Yet they’ve lost everything: clothes, toys, furniture, essentials - even a sense of safety.

“These children need urgent help now - clothing, school supplies, toys, bedding, food and support to rebuild. While official assistance drag on, we can step in as neighbours, as a community, and show that we care. Please give what you can.

“Every donation helps bring comfort and stability to a family who’s been through the unimaginable. And if you can’t donate, please share this page to spread the word.”

Hannah Bennett's flat has been gutted in the fire and a fundraiser has now been launched | Hannah Bennett

It comes after residents rallied around those affected by the fire in the hours after it was extinguished by nine fire crews.

Kirsty Chatwood, who has lived in Cables Wynd House for 23 years, told the Evening News that a group of residents had already offered to do loads of laundry for people whose flats were filled with smoke, and others are helping to scrub the walls and clean up any smoke or water damage.

The 48-year-old said: “We get a bad reputation here because people always say we are the ‘Trainspotting building’ but people step up, they always do, to help. I personally feel very blessed that I’ve got these amazing neighbours in my city who, when something awful happens, always step up to help.”