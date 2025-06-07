Residents living at Cables Wynd House in Leith are pulling together to support those affected by a late night blaze which has left one flat ‘gutted’.

The fire, which started shortly before 11pm on Friday, June 6, ripped through flats near the top of the building, with several homes having reportedly been left damaged.

Police Scotland confirmed today that no one was injured in the fire, but at least one flat is said to have been left ‘gutted’.

Residents living in the building, known as the Banana Flats, are now working to support each other after the incident, which was described as ‘shocking and scary’ for those living in the building.

One resident, Kirsty Chatwood, said: “People here are still a bit shocked about it and people are concerned about it. But there is such a feeling of community in the building and people always step up and help the people who need it.”

Residents in Cables Wynd House, Leith, have rallied around each other following a blaze. | National World

The 48-year-old, who has lived in Cables Wynd House for 23 years, said a group of residents had already offered to do loads of laundry for people whose flats were filled with smoke, and others are helping to scrub the walls and clean up any smoke or water damage.

“We’ve built this community over the past five years which is quite tight and so it’s very much a feeling of neighbours helping neighbours,” she said.

“As far as we understand it, one flat has been basically gutted and quite a few properties have been left with significant smoke and water damage. Residents are pretty scared but we feel better that we’ve been able to come together to help others.

“We’ve already started talking about what we can do to help people whose flats have significant damage. We’ve been working with the Bethany Christian Trust and so we’re hoping they might have some access to furniture and kettles and stuff like that.”

And it’s not just in the aftermath of the fire that residents are supporting each other, according to Kirsty.

“The community was caring each for other during the fire. People were helping with carriers and children and they were checking on people to make sure they were okay,” she said.

“One of my neighbours was going around the building to tell people what was happening and keep everyone in the loop. Residents were definitely taking it upon themselves to look after each other.

“We get a bad reputation here because people always say we are the ‘Trainspotting building’ but people step up, they always do, to help. I personally feel very blessed that I’ve got these amazing neighbours in my city who, when something awful happens, always step up to help.”

Videos taken at the scene show huge flames and black smoke coming from a flat near the top of the building, which police said was empty at the time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11pm on Friday, June 6, police were advised by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service of a fire at a flat in Cables Wynd House, Edinburgh. The flat was empty at the time. No one required to be taken to hospital. All residents, bar two households, have been allowed to return to the building.

"Enquiries into the cause of the fire, which at this time is not being treated as suspicious, are ongoing."

Speaking last night, a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted to an incident at Cables Wynd, in Edinburgh, known locally as the Banana Flats at 10.49pm on Friday, June 6. Operations Control mobilised nine appliances.”