12 nostalgic photos taking you back to school days in Edinburgh over the years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

They say your school days are the among the best of your life and we’re taking a look back at memories from Edinburgh schools over the years.

Our annual yearbooks take a look at class photos, but we have taken a look through the archives to find slightly more unique school memories, including a snow globe exhibition and penguin costumes.

Take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know. And let us know what your favourite memories are from your Edinburgh school days in the comments.