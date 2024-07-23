Edinburgh P7s: 19 more lovely photos of Edinburgh's final year classes as they get ready for secondary move

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 20th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 11:04 BST

The summer holidays are well under way, but August is just around the corner.

Hundreds of pupils across Edinburgh will be starting at new schools next month, as they wave goodbye to primary education and make the move to secondary school.

To celebrate the big step, we have visited schools across the city to capture pupils’ final days at primary. Take a look through the latest instalment of our Primary 7 Yearbook and see if you can spot yourselves or your children.

Preston Street Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2024

Preston Street Primary School | Scott Louden

Preston Street Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2024

Preston Street Primary School | Scott Louden

Prestonfield Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2024

Prestonfield Primary School | Scott Louden

Prospect Bank School

4. P7 Yearbook 2024

Prospect Bank School | Scott Louden

