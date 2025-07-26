20 lovely class photos as primary school pupils in Edinburgh prepare for big move to secondary

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 26th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

Next week will mark the beginning of August and that means the end of the summer holidays is right around the corner.

And for many pupils across Edinburgh, the return to the classroom next month will mark the milestone move to secondary school.

To mark the occasion, we visited primary schools across the city to capture final year class photos and give pupils memories they will be able to keep with them forever.

Over the last few weeks, we have released our Primary 7 Yearbook in instalments and this is the last gallery in the series.

Good luck to all pupils who are moving up to secondary school in August!

St Ninian's RC Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2025

St Ninian's RC Primary School | Scott Louden

St Ninian's RC Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2025

St Ninian's RC Primary School | Scott Louden

St Peter's RC Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2025

St Peter's RC Primary School | Scott Louden

St Peter's RC Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2025

St Peter's RC Primary School | Scott Louden

