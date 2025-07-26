And for many pupils across Edinburgh, the return to the classroom next month will mark the milestone move to secondary school.

To mark the occasion, we visited primary schools across the city to capture final year class photos and give pupils memories they will be able to keep with them forever.

Over the last few weeks, we have released our Primary 7 Yearbook in instalments and this is the last gallery in the series.

Good luck to all pupils who are moving up to secondary school in August!

1 . P7 Yearbook 2025 St Ninian's RC Primary School | Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . P7 Yearbook 2025 St Ninian's RC Primary School | Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . P7 Yearbook 2025 St Peter's RC Primary School | Scott Louden Photo Sales

4 . P7 Yearbook 2025 St Peter's RC Primary School | Scott Louden Photo Sales