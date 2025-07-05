Edinburgh P7s: 22 brilliant class photos capturing Edinburgh pupils' final days at primary school

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 5th Jul 2025, 04:27 BST

The summer holidays are upon us and for hundreds of young people across Edinburgh that means their time at primary school has officially come to an end.

To help these pupils look back at their early school years, we have visited primary schools in and around Edinburgh to capture their final year class photos.

The photos were featured in our two-part supplement in the Edinburgh Evening News in June, and now we are bringing our P7 Yearbook 2025 to our online readers.

Take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot anyone you know and keep an eye out for the next instalment of our yearbook photos.

Liberton Primary School

Liberton Primary School | Scott Louden

Liberton Primary School

Liberton Primary School | Scott Louden

Longstone Primary School

Longstone Primary School | Alan Rennie

Lorne Primary School

Lorne Primary School | Scott Louden

