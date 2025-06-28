Edinburgh P7s: 19 great class photos of Edinburgh pupils who will move to secondary school after summer

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 28th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

The summer holidays are upon us and for hundreds of pupils across Edinburgh, that means they have officially said goodbye to primary school.

After seven years in primary education, pupils will move up to secondary school in August and embark on a new stage of their academic careers.

Memories of primary school years are something both pupils and parents hold dear and our annual Primary 7 Yearbook makes it easy for them to look back at old class photos.

We have visited primary schools across Edinburgh in order to capture pupils’ final days at primary school. Take a look through our gallery below, which is the fifth instalment of the yearbook, and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Also keep your eyes peeled over the summer holidays as we’ll be publishing all class photos online over the next few weeks.

Granton Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2025

Granton Primary School | Scott Louden

Granton Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2025

Granton Primary School | Scott Louden

Gylemuir Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2025

Gylemuir Primary School | Alan Rennie

Gylemuir Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2025

Gylemuir Primary School | Alan Rennie

