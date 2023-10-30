Britain's 12 university towns and cities with the highest cost of student living – and where Edinburgh ranks

The most expensive place in Britian for students to live has been revealed in the NatWest Student Living Index.

The index, which surveyed 3,052 students, takes account of student income and living costs to calculate a score for university towns and cities across the Britain.

Jaimala Patel, Head of NatWest Student Accounts, said: “An increased reliance on student loans and double digit increases in spending on food shopping and rent is having a real impact on student finances. There are some reassuring signs that students feel far more comfortable budgeting than in previous years, and they are taking steps to live within their means.

“We provide a range of tools to help students, including spend categorisation in our mobile app and a Round Ups tool to help develop a strong savings habit.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 12 most expensive places in Britain for students to live.

1 . Edinburgh Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 1. Student Living Index score: 0.74. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Glasgow Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 2. Student Living Index score: 0.68 Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

3 . London Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 3. Student Living Index score: 0.59 Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

4 . Coventry Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 4. Student Living Index score: 0.58. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales