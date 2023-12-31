Edinburgh P1s: 16 lovely photos of Primary 1 classes who started school in 2012
Next year will mark 12 years since these youngsters started school.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 31st Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT
They say your school days are the best of your life, and so it only makes sense that your old class photos give you that warm and fuzzy feeling whenever they come out.
And for that reason, we’ve been taking a look through class photos from days gone by. Take a look through our latest gallery from 2012 and let us know if you see anyone you know in the photos.
