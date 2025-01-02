Edinburgh P1s: 17 adorable photos capturing Edinburgh Primary 1 pupils' first days at school

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 1st Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT

Today may mark the start of 2025, but we’re taking a look back at adorable class photos which capture Primary 1 pupils’ first days of school back in August.

This is the penultimate gallery from our P1 Yearbook, which has seen us publish all Edinburgh’s Primary 1 class photos from August last year.

Take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot your little one, and if you’d like to purchase any of the images, visit our National World Photo Sales page.

St Andrew’s Fox Covert RC Primary

St Andrew’s Fox Covert RC Primary | Alan Rennie

St Catherine's RC Primary School

St Catherine's RC Primary School | Scott Louden

St Crispin's School

St Crispin's School | Scott Louden

St Cuthbert's RC Primary School

St Cuthbert's RC Primary School | Alan Rennie

