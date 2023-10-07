News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh P1s: 21 Edinburgh primary school class photos capturing pupils' first days at school

Hundreds of youngsters across Edinburgh have started primary school this year.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 7th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

School days are said to be among the best of your life and for hundreds of children across Edinburgh, that journey only started in August as they embarked on their first days in Primary 1.

Over the summer, we celebrated Edinburgh’s Primary 7 pupils’ milestone moves to secondary school. But with every group of pupils leaving primary school, comes another group who are just taking the first steps in their education.

Take a look through our gallery to see the first instalment of Primary 1 class photos, celebrating pupils’ first days at school.

Abbeyhill Primary School

1. P1 Yearbook 2023

Abbeyhill Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Abbeyhill Primary School

2. P1 Yearbook 2023

Abbeyhill Primary School Photo: Scott Louden

Balgreen Primary School

3. P1 Yearbook 2023

Balgreen Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

Balgreen Primary School

4. P1 Yearbook 2023

Balgreen Primary School Photo: Alan Rennie

