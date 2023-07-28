News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh P7s: 22 final year class photos as Edinburgh pupils wave goodbye to primary school

The fourth instalment of our Primary 7 yearbook to celebrate pupils’ moves to secondary school
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST

We are back with more class photos of Edinburgh’s Primary 7 pupils who will be making the big move to secondary school after the summer holidays.

Our first three instalments of the class yearbook included class pictures from various schools, from Abbeyhill and Broughton Primary Schools to Craigroyston and Dalry. Here are another 22 class photos to celebrate those pupils who have completed primary school this year.

ESMS Junior School

1. P7 Yearbook 2023

ESMS Junior School Photo: Scott Louden

ESMS Junior School

2. P7 Yearbook 2023

ESMS Junior School Photo: Scott Louden

ESMS Junior School

3. P7 Yearbook 2023

ESMS Junior School Photo: Scott Louden

ESMS Junior School

4. P7 Yearbook 2023

ESMS Junior School Photo: Scott Louden

